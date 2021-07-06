‘I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Monroe police Officer Justin Casper replied when asked why he entered law enforcement.
Casper opened up about his career choice to The Tribune during a ride-along on June 24. The 25-year-old officer was on night shift, patrolling various Monroe neighborhoods in an area the department categorizes as Zone 2.
Casper, a Monroe native, said a “mix of things” led to his pursuing a law enforcement career. He asked two of his uncles for input. One was a police officer in Social Circle, and the other was a Walton County sheriff’s deputy.
Before Casper attended the police academy and joined the MPD, he worked in landscaping for the county Recreation Department. Once he went on patrol, he learned the reality of the job and found career satisfaction.
“You don’t know exactly what the job is until you do it,” Casper said. “You have to decide if it’s for you. Fortunately, I love it.”
Casper’s boss, MPD Chief R.V. Watts, admits there are hiring challenges faced by most law enforcement agencies today. Many police and sheriff’s departments struggle to recruit quality applicants and often compete for a dwindling pool of able candidates.
However, Watts maintains his department is close-knit, and the care and respect officers show one another helps boost recruitment.
“We have had officers come to our agency from others while taking a pay cut to do so,” Watts said. “I am proud that we carry that type of reputation in the law enforcement community to which others would want to come work for our department because of what they see and hear about our organization.”
A June 11, 2021, survey on police workforce trends conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) provided several key findings.
Fewer new officers were hired in 2020-21 compared to 2019-2020. The PERF survey stated this trend amounts to a 5% decrease in the hiring rate among agencies. Resignations increased by 18% this year over last year, and the overall retirement rate was up by 45% that same period, according to the report.
“Recently, I proposed an idea to our council to re-evaluate our retirement plan for our public safety,” Watts said.
“Our current retirement plan is 25 years of service and age 55. I proposed to allow our public safety to do 20 years of service just like our military and retire. I also asked that these public safety employees be allowed to draw retirement immediately. I don’t know if this is possible but I do believe in order for our department to recruit higher caliber candidates it’s going to take better pay and better benefits.”
Casper was hired by the MPD in September 2018 and graduated from the police academy in Athens in December that year. He then underwent field training and shadowing with a supervisor before going solo on patrol. The department’s extensive field training prepares MPD officers to handle a range of situations, from traffic accidents to violent crime like assault and homicides, according to Casper.
Casper said he was one of three patrol officers on shift then. Now there are five to six.
“The Monroe City Council has been as proactive as possible in adding as many new officer positions as possible and fully equipping them within limitations of the budget while also being conservative with the millage rate,” city manager Logan Propes said. “Insofar as property taxes, we have only been adding expenses to the general fund budget – primarily in public safety – from the real, non-inflationary growth of the tax digest. That means we have only been able to add new officers as quickly as the city has grown in real terms, and even then the tax digest lags behind at least a year by the time new homes and businesses are occupied.”
During the ride-along, Casper said residents and business owners appreciate seeing an officer’s presence. He patrolled through parks, around commercial areas and crisscrossed residential neighborhoods. Casper drove past kids playing in front of working-class duplexes and stately homes on quiet streets.
“If folks need you they know you’re close by,” he said.
Casper said crime trends fluctuate depending on the season and weather.
There may be more calls in the summer because “People are out and about,” he said.
Casper said his first winter on the force he mostly responded to burglaries and entering autos.
He said he likes that every day is different.
Last month’s shortened ride-along for the Tribune was fairly uneventful.
Casper ran a vehicle tag for a resident who bought a used car from a private individual, to ensure the car had not been stolen.
He later stopped a young woman in an SUV for driving on the wrong side of the road. She had attempted to get ahead of traffic in a turn lane. Casper let her off with a warning. He said stopping her should be enough for her to not repeat her mistake and possibly help her avoid causing an accident.
Casper then responded to a welfare check call. He met MPD Lt. Sam Harrison at a home where neighbors were worried about a resident that had not been seen for several days. Newspapers and packages had piled up on the porch.
Casper explained that a detective would be called to the home to investigate, as would the coroner should a deceased person be discovered inside. The process would take four hours or longer, he said.
Harrison confirmed the next day that the home’s occupant had passed away.
