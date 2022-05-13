Ricky Nelson Schubele, a Walton County resident, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A Morgan County woman is currently hospitalized in stable condition from injuries sustained from a gunshot. The investigation is ongoing, Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
