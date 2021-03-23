Social Circle corrected several minor legal language defects recently when the City Council amended its alcohol, marijuana and yard trimmings disposal ordinances.
The Council also approved hiring a consultant to conduct a housing market analysis during a regular meeting March 16.
The amended alcohol ordinance corrected who is required to be fingerprinted when applying for a pouring permit.
City attorney Jay Crowley informed the Council the Georgia Bureau of Investigation audited the city’s Alcohol Originating Agency Identifier in February.
Under the ORI criteria, Social Circle is required to conduct fingerprinting for alcohol related licenses. What will change with the amended ordinance is that only the license holder needs to be fingerprinted, and pourers — like servers and bartenders — simply need a state background check, according to Crowley.
City Council members approved amending the city’s marijuana ordinance to ensure that Social Circle police could enforce it.
The Council had discussed the issue at length during a March 4 work session. City solicitor Paul Rosenthal spoke to the council at the work session about cleaning up language in the marijuana ordinance and worked with Crowley and city attorney Tony Powell to draft changes to the local regulation.
“Under the new amended City Ordinance, if an individual is charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, the individual will be charged under the amended local ordinance 9-3,” Crowley wrote in a memo to the council.
“The individual will receive a citation and will be released on the citation with a pending court date. There will be no arrest, booking photo or fingerprinting process. This will not affect the individual’s criminal history, and the charges will not appear on their state and federal background check through Georgia Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center if charged under this local ordinance.”
The city’s old marijuana possession ordinance resulted in many cases being dismissed, according to Social Circle police Chief Will Brinkley.
Brinkley spoke to council members about the issue at the March 4 work session. Officers would sometimes go by the state code provision rather then the former city ordinance when charging individuals for violating this law, he said.
Crowley stressed to council members that officers would still have discretion utilizing the amended ordinance “based on the totality of the circumstance.”
“I will encourage the officers to use this ordinance when applicable,” he said. “However, in the event an officer is taking warrants on an individual, the state charge of possession or marijuana will be utilized. Superior Court will require all charges be on a state warrant. In this case, the offender would be arrested and fingerprinted on all the state charges including the marijuana possession and the offense would appear in their criminal record.”
Prior to voting to approve the amended ordinance, City Council member Tyson Jackson reiterated his concern over youth who “make a mistake” possessing marijuana and having the violation follow them to adulthood. Jackson asked about the fine for such a violation and Brinkley said it would be similar to receiving a speeding ticket as long as there were no other extenuating circumstances surrounding the possession violation.
Powell added that the City Council could address sentencing or discuss setting a flat fine for a marijuana possession violation at a future date.
Social Circle fire Chief Ken Zaydel previously addressed the council about repealing a city ordinance dealing with yard trimmings disposal regulations. This ordinance conflicts with the property maintenance code the city adopted last year, Zaydel told Council earlier this month.
In a memo to Council, Zaydel said the conflict of language between the initial ordinance and more recent code was discovered during a code enforcement case. A resident was able to claim her yard debris was being used as wildlife habitat, he said.
City Manager Adele Schirmer recommended Council approve deleting the ordinance, and have the city adhere instead to the yard debris disposal requirements laid out in the International Property Maintenance Code.
Schirmer said there were no pending violations for yard debris disposal and therefore no one would be affected by the change.
The City Council also approved a $14,250 contract for housing study consulting services with KB Advisory Group. The company is a real estate and economic development consulting services firm based in Atlanta.
Jackson questioned what he said was a high price tag for the consulting services. Schirmer explained the cost for the services had been negotiated down and that other municipalities often pay upwards of $40,000 for these services.
The city manager said the consultant would produce data Social Circle needs to support the housing strategy portion of its Comprehensive Plan. The city lost out on a Community Home Investment Program grant in the past because its housing strategy did not include the necessary analytics, she said. Schirmer said the consultant’s findings could also better direct Social Circle during comprehensive planning.
Powell said results from the consulting services would aid the city in defending its zoning ordinances and help Social Circle establish a clear and organized plan for development.
