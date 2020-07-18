BETWEEN, Ga. — Robert J. Post was sworn in Tuesday as the new mayor of Between.
Post, who brings more than 36 years of county government experience from both Gwinnett and Barrow counties, was elected in the special election June 9. This is the first formal election held in the town in nearly a decade.
Wanda Satterwhite and Mary Ann Rivers were reelected as council members. Both ran unopposed.
Barry Turner was elected to fill the open seat on the council. He also ran unopposed. Councilwoman Jeanne Sullivan was not up for reelection this year.
This is the first time in nearly a year that all council member positions and the mayor have been filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.