The city of Monroe’s Planning and Code Committee members agreed the city should be inclusive when engaging every segment of the public — rich and poor, Black and white — in the comprehensive planning process.
The committee met Sept. 28 to review bids and select a consulting firm to assist Monroe in updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
Committee members will recommend the City Council approve a $97,000 contract with Hall Consulting to be paid over two years; $16,000 for phase 1 from the 2021 budget year, and $81,000 in the 2022 budget year. Hall Consulting is based in Watkinsville and was founded in 2005.
The recommendation for contract services is on the City Council’s Tuesday work session and called council meeting agenda. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Comp plans are documents local governments use as guides for future growth and development. The state requires county and municipal governments to update comprehensive plans every five years.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission facilitated the city’s comp plan in 2017.
Monroe’s planning committee members said the city should hire a consulting firm to focus on planning goals specifically tailored to Monroe. This would include establishing a vision for future land use a decade out, they said.
Committee members suggested the city include the potential development of denser — and thus more affordable — housing (townhomes) along with community connectivity (sidewalks, trails) in its comp plan. These are increasingly popular housing trends and amenities that older people and young families currently desire when looking to relocate in a vibrant small city such as Monroe, they said.
“I just want us to have a good mechanism to reach all kinds of people,” Vice Mayor Larry Bradley said.
Bradley said he was concerned that city residents over the age of 50 that are native to Walton County and people of color could be left out of the planning process. He urged committee members to select a firm that would make a greater effort to engage citizens that otherwise might be disenfranchised.
Councilwoman Lee Malcom, who chairs the committee, said the consultant they choose could hold tent meetings outdoors to make people feel more comfortable meeting in the age of COVID-19, and should also contact churches in the Black community to draw in those citizens.
Bradley, Malcom, Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford, City Administrator Logan Propes, Economic Development Director Sadie Krawczyk and City Planner Brad Callender attended last week’s committee meeting.
