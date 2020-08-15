MONROE — Walton County’s cadre of state legislators answered questions on what’s going on in the state Capitol and what more can be done to battle the pandemic Wednesday.
Chamber President Teri Smiley moderated the main event, the chamber’s annual legislative update, asking questions of all four of Walton’s state legislators to gain perspective on the ongoing changes under the Gold Dome and beyond in the wake of COVID-19.
Sen. Bill Cowsert, who represents portions of Walton County as well as Athens-Clarke County and Oconee County, said the General Assembly adapted fast to the threat of the coronavirus to ensure work would get done during the legislative session.
“It’s amazing how adaptive we are as a people,” Cowsert said. “None of us had heard of COVID-19 in March and now it’s part of our daily vocabulary.”
Cowsert said he was impressed with the work the General Assembly put in to making the legislative session as safe as possible to take care of necessary business, including the constitutional mandate to pass a balanced budget, as well as various measures intended to help with the pandemic conditions.
Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, said it was not an easy task to manage the cuts needed to address the budget shortfalls expected due to COVID-19, as his committee, charged with handling budgetary needs for various programs helping people with special need, was hard-pressed to find wiggle room in their own budgetary requirements.
“Every dime we move affects someone’s daily life,” Kirby said. “These were the hardest meetings I’ve ever sat through.”
Rep. Bruce Williamson said he was proud of how the state was weathering COVID-19 under the leadership of Gov. Brian Kemp.
“We have a data-driven, Republican governor in Brian Kemp,” Williamson, R-Monroe, said. “He’s doing what he can to protect Georgians and we were able to flatten the curve to allow time to build new respirators and produce more protective equipment.”
Williamson said he was proud of how everyone has reacted, uniting as on wartime footing to battle COVID-19.
“We responded with the American can-do spirit,” Williamson said.
Williamson said he was also impressed with how the community in Walton County had come together to weather the pandemic, praising Chairman Kevin Little and the local mayors for their work in communicating with one another via Zoom meetings and collaborating on the best approach to the crisis.
“It was amazing to see them work together,” Williamson said.
Sen. Burt Jones, who represents the southern end of Walton County and adjoining areas, said he was glad to see the governor move to reopen the state and avoid mandating masks or putting in other onerous requirements.
“I think our governor has taken the right approach,” Jones said. “Rather than staying in lockdown, we have reopened our businesses and ensured our economy can weather the pandemic.”
Cowsert said he understands some remain concerned about COVID-19, but said he was glad to see the state had not tried to resort to mandates.
“A mandate is the last resort,” Cowsert said. “As conservatives, we don’t want to have to tell people they have to do something. Nobody is making a business open. If you’re uncomfortable with opening your business right now, you can stay closed. But if you have a life you want to live, you can go out and do it.”
Still, Williamson said we are still facing pandemic conditions even now and we must tread cautiously, but without fear, to make it through safely.
“We still have to take the virus seriously,” Williamson said. “We know life is not without risk. We just have to decide what risks we are willing to take.”
