MONROE, Ga. — Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. has settled a federal lawsuit over a local worker’s need for more bathroom breaks.
The company, which makes car parts at a plant in Monroe, will pay $85,000 and provide other relief to settle a suit the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed against it last year.
The EEOC announced the settlement Tuesday.
Misti Huff King, an assembly operator for the company in Monroe, had a medical condition that required frequent restroom breaks. After a positive evaluation during her probationary period, the company offered her permanent employment.
But when King requested a “reasonable accommodation” of additional breaks beyond her lunch and a scheduled 15-minute break, the company determined she was unable to perform the duties of her job and rescinded its offer.
As part of the settlement, Hitachi must adopt and implement a written Americans With Disabilities Act policy and a procedure for requesting reasonable accommodations under the law.
The company will be required to train its employees on disability discrimination, post equal employment opportunity notices and provide periodic reports to the EEOC.
“The EEOC is committed to ending disability discrimination in Georgia and across the country,” Antonette Sewell, regional attorney for the EEOC Atlanta District Office, said in a statement.
“We are pleased that Hitachi agreed to resolve this lawsuit by compensating Ms. King and making the necessary changes to its policy that will assist applicants and employees who request needed accommodations.”
The case was filed in federal court in Atlanta.