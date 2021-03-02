LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Youth Middle School has seen a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students.
Parents were sent a letter Tuesday afternoon, notifying them of 21 positive cases at the school since Friday.
“We are continuing to monitor this situation closely and are taking additional precautions, including changing air filters and fogging the school building during and after school hours,” principal David Todd wrote.
Walton County School District officials said no other schools in the system have seen a similar rise in cases.
Todd said school officials have been working to conduct contact tracing. He asked Youth families to “remain vigilant” in efforts to keep their children’s exposure limited.
The district has notified the Georgia Department of Public Health officials in the region of the rise in cases at YMS.
Parents should monitor students for symptoms including, fever, the loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, body aches and/or nausea.
Students from any school in the district who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to contact the school in the case of a positive diagnosis.
(1) comment
Are all the teachers, staff and students still attending this school with all of these cases??? Very concerning to take chances with these lives;(
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.