LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews think a car that was being repaired might have started a blaze that caused major damage at a local business.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to Victory Automotive on Nathan Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the first crews to arrive found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the auto repair bays.
The inside of the building sustained major fire damage and several cars had moderate to major damage.
League said several cars parked outside also were damaged.
The building at 1204 Nathan Blvd. contains Victory Automotive and Benztek Automotive. Both businesses sustained damage, League said late Wednesday.
Troy Metts, the owner of Benztek Automotive, said his business sustained heavy smoke damage. And although he still had not gotten in Thursday morning for a close look, it appeared most of the cars under his care came through well.
“We’re very blessed in that area,” he said.
The cause was under investigation Wednesday night but League said the fire likely started from a vehicle being repaired inside the garage area.
Portions of westbound U.S. 78 were closed.
