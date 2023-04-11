Gene Cathcart

Former Jefferson High School head football coach is expected to be the new leader for the Loganville High School program. Photo by Ben Munro | MainStreet News

Loganville football fans were set to meet their new football coach Tuesday night at the school.

Mutiple sources have told The Walton Tribune the school will be hiring former Jefferson High School Coach Gene Cathcart as its new football coach. The Walton County Board of Education was set to meet Tuesday night this week. LHS has a meeting lined up for players, parents and community members that evening to introduce a new head coach.

