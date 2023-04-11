Loganville football fans were set to meet their new football coach Tuesday night at the school.
Mutiple sources have told The Walton Tribune the school will be hiring former Jefferson High School Coach Gene Cathcart as its new football coach. The Walton County Board of Education was set to meet Tuesday night this week. LHS has a meeting lined up for players, parents and community members that evening to introduce a new head coach.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Cathcart’s personal Twitter page displayed the Loganville High School football field and helmet.
In his 17 seasons as a head coach in both Georgia and South Carolina, Cathcart has established himself as a consistent winner.
He led Greenwood, S.C. to the 2012 State AAAA Championship with a perfect 15-0 record. Greenwood also made the finals in 2010 and 2011 and finished 13-2.
Cathcart coached Jefferson High, one of Loganille’s biggest region rivals for five seasons, before stepping away for a year-long break. Cathcart went 49-12 at Jefferson with his best season coming in 2020 when they went 12-1 and made it to the AAAA finals.
Cathcart started his head coach career at Habersham Central where he went 40-27. His lone losing season was his first, in 2003, at 2-8.
Cathcart has a career record of 156-54.
Cathcart will replace former Red Devil alum Brad Smith who left last month to take the head coaching job at Alatoona High School in Cobb County.
Smith went 18-14 in three seasons as the Red Devils Coach. His 2022 team was the best, winning eight straight games to open the season. The team finished 9-2 after a first loss at home to Dalton, 7-3. Six seniors did sign football scholarships including Walton Tribune Player of the Year, running back Solomon Leslie.
