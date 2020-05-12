MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County government will start the fiscal year without a budget, opting instead to see how the COVID-19 crisis affects finances.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Commissioners of Walton County has decided to delay the budget process,” Chairman Kevin Little said in a statement Tuesday.
“The board would like to address some of the concerns that the citizens have raised as well as giving the economy 60 to 90 more days to see if the outlook may be more positive.”
The commission presented a $57.6 million general fund budget at its May 5 meeting, an increase of 6% from the current fiscal year which ends June 30.
Chief Financial Officer Milton Cronheim said the budget didn’t include raises, but included more than $1 million for new positions, mostly in public safety.
Now, though, the board will consider a spending resolution when it meets June 2 to continue the 2019-20 budget into July.
“This will allow for the regular operations of the county while the board continues to review the budget as well as the economy,” Little said. “This same action may take place in July for the August month as well.”
The May 21 budget hearing has been canceled.
As proposed, the budget assumed a property tax rate of 10.905 mills across the county. That’s unchanged from the current fiscal year but would have meant an effective tax increase for anyone whose assessed property value increased in the past year.
By planning a spending increase, the county bucked the trend of other government agencies coping with COVID-19. The state directed department heads to plan on 14% cuts across the board before the General Assembly returns from a recess, and Social Circle’s proposed budget includes a 12% reduction in general fund spending.