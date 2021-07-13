LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police arrested a woman after a fight at a basketball game at a local church.
Loganville police were dispatched to The Cross Church, 3275 Tig Knight Road, at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The first officer to arrive made contact with a woman who said she’d been struck in the mouth by another woman.
The caller told the officer she had gotten in an argument with the woman and that several people tried to calm the situation, but the woman allegedly struck her before being taken out of the gym.
The victim said she’d been hit on the left side of her face with a closed fist.
The officer found the suspect, who confirmed there had been an argument and that she struck the woman. The officer arrested the suspect, who was booked and then transported to the Walton County Jail in Monroe.
The suspect’s age and address were not immediately available.
