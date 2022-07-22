Jody Hice will be leaving office at the end of the year but he continues to make headlines.
Hice, who has been the 10th Congressional Congressman since 2014, is fighting a subpoena dictating that he testify about the role he played in former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.
A long-time supporter of the former president, Hice backed Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the state two years ago. He launched a bid in the Republican primary for Secretary of State against incumbent Brad Raffensperger this year but was soundly defeated in the primary.
Hice was one of 10 congressional Republicans who attended a December 2020 White House meeting to discuss challenging the that year’s election results, according to testimony unveiled by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
The congressman has challenged the subpoena and his legal team is working to fight it in federal court instead of state court.
Several key Trump allies have been also been sent subpoenas by the grand jury in Fulton County including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell, as part of its investigation into criminal interference in the state’s 2020 election process.
Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked the top state elections official to “find” votes that would override President Biden’s victory in the state. Raffensperger rejected the request.
Hice would give up his safe seat in congress to challenger Raffensperger and early on it appeared he would be successful in his bid to unseat the incumbent.
However, as the primary campaign progressed, Hice began falling in the polls and Raffensperger would eventually win the primary against Hice and two other challengers without a runoff.
Raffensperger said while he supported Trump’s campaign, there was no evidence of the massive voter fraud the former president and his allies were claiming.
Hice’s campaign for Secretary of State centered on that one issue and ultimately Republican voters decided to stick with Raffensperger.
Hice is now finishing out his term as Congressman. He was first elected in 2014 and easily won re-election in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Mike Collins, who ran against Hice in 2014, will likely become the new 10th District Congressman.
Collins faces Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green in the general election but the makeup of the district is heavily Republican.
