Jody Hice

10th District Congressman Jody Hice is fighting a subpoena concerning an ongoing criminal investigation by prosecutors in Georgia into election interference by Donald J. Trump and his allies. Hice was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters.

Jody Hice will be leaving office at the end of the year but he continues to make headlines.

Hice, who has been the 10th Congressional Congressman since 2014, is fighting a subpoena dictating that he testify about the role he played in former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.

