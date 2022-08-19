A Roswell man was arrested at the Monroe Publix earlier this month after taking illicit photos of a woman who was shopping in the produce section of the store.

According to the store manager, a Publix employee observed Adam Lee Blackmon, 39, using an iPhone to take photographs beneath the unaware shopper’s dress at approximately 11 a.m.

