A Roswell man was arrested at the Monroe Publix earlier this month after taking illicit photos of a woman who was shopping in the produce section of the store.
According to the store manager, a Publix employee observed Adam Lee Blackmon, 39, using an iPhone to take photographs beneath the unaware shopper’s dress at approximately 11 a.m.
The store employee reported the incident to store management who then called 911.
An officer dispatched to the store met with Blackmon, who, upon questioning, admitted to taking photos under the woman’s dress. He claimed to have deleted the photos but reportedly admitted to taking them after being informed they could be retrieved.
Blackmon was placed under arrest and taken to the Monroe Police Department. He was then transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked on a single charge of ‘surreptitious recording of Intimate parts,’ a felony in Georgia.
The iPhone belonging to Blackmon which was used in the incident was turned over to investigators to perform a “data dump.”Blackmon was released on a $4,000 bond pending a court appearance at an unknown date in the future. According to the incident report, the female victim was unaware the photos had been taken.
