The Walton County YMCA is one step closer to reality.
Dozens of dignitaries turned out Tuesday morning for the groundbreaking on the Walton Y, in between Charlotte Rowell Boulevard and Double Springs Church Road, just off Highway 11.
"This day has been a long time coming," Gary Hobbs, project leader for the Walton Y fundraising campaign. "This has been a countywide initiative. We've been driven to make this happen."
The project, which has raised $11 million so far, combined with the gift of land from the Rowell family, officially started in 2019 and has continued steadily ever since, despite delays from COVID-19, supply chain issues and rising costs due to inflation.
But the actual fundraising was only the latest step in a longer process that started with the vision of a Y in Walton County, set in motion back in 2007.
"This will be transformative and life-changing for so many in Walton County," Lee Garrett, one of the project organizers for the fundraiser.
Dozens of dignitaries, donors and elected officials were recognized and honored for their part in helping make the YMCA a reality for the county. While the project still has about $2 million to raise, construction will begin soon with hopes to have the facility open within the next two years.
Diane Brantley, with the YMCA, congratulated everyone involved for their hard work and the results paying off at last.
"You have knocked it out of the park," she said. "This Y will impact the communities here for generations to come."
News Editor
Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
