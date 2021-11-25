Police in Gwinnett County charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of his mother.
It happened Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Officers from the East Precinct in Loganville responded to a report of a domestic-related assault in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville and found a woman dead inside the home.
She was identified later as 42-year-old Marcia Chance of Lawrenceville.
Her 18-year-old son, Varian Alexander Hibbert, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Gwinnett County Jail records indicate Hibbert was released from the detention center on Nov. 6 after an August arrest on charges including felony obstruction, plus second-degree property damage, nine counts of simple battery, 18 counts of false imprisonment and nine counts of simple assault.
Hibbert was booked on the latest charges just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
