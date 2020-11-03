Injured Monroe Area High School player Davious Branch remains in serious condition but shows improvement, according to the MAHS football team chaplain.
The Rev. Tommy Fountain, pastor of 1025 Church and the chaplain for the MAHS football team, said he could cautiously say Branch is slowly improving following a car crash on Oct. 25.
“He’s still in a medically induced coma,” Fountain said. “He is showing some movement. The swelling on his brain has gone down.”
Branch, 17, a senior at MAHS, lost control of his 2005 Nissan Altima in a left curve on Snows Mill Road near Stanley Christian Road. The car left the north shoulder of the road with the driver’s side door coming to rest against a tree.
He was transported by helicopter to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he is still undergoing treatment. Due to current hospital restrictions, only Branch’s mother and aunt can currently visit him.
Although Branch remains in a coma, Fountain said he’s told doctors are looking to start easing him off current treatment in hopes of waking him soon.
“They’re wanting to wean him off some of what he’s currently on,” Fountain said.
Fountain said Branch still is in need of local prayers and the road to recovery will be a long one, but he hopes the young man is on his way to beginning that recovery.
“He’s making progress but it’s very slow,” Fountain said.
