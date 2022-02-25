A Georgia Department of Transportation bypass project that has been in the planning stages for decades may finally show more concrete progress this summer. The proposed truck connector is designed to alleviate heavy truck traffic in the city of Monroe.
City Administrator Logan Propes, who attended a visioning workshop last Monday to gather public input for the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, said the truck connector project should be let out for bids this July.
“We’ve been told just this week while working on the bypass’ requisite utility relocation plans that the project contract will be let this July 2022,” Propes said in an email. “Now, that may not mean actual shovel to dirt right then, but likely later in the year thereafter. There will likely be significant costs for several utility relocations, but for a generational project of this magnitude and need, we believe it will be well worth it. Once we have those plans back from GDOT we can begin authorizations for any utility relocations that impact our services.”
The proposed 4.7-mile connector would provide a bypass around Monroe’s historic downtown.
The connector would begin at state Route 11 about a half-mile south of the city limits, extend eastward and end at state Route 83.
“However, the connector would tie into the existing intersection of James Huff Road and state Route 10/U.S. Highway 78,” according to GDOT. “The proposed typical section along the [Highway] 83 connector would consist of two 12-foot lanes (one travel lane in each direction) with 10-foot outside shoulders (6.5 feet paved).
“At intersection locations, single 12-foot right and left turn lanes would be provided. The existing segment of James Huff Road/[Highway] 83 would remain as a two-lane roadway for approximately 0.73 miles from [Highway] 83 at [Highway] 83 connector and would remain as a four-lane roadway with 12-foot travel lanes with a combination of a raised and depressed median for approximately 0.48 miles leading to [Highway] 83 at [Highway] 10/US 78.”
Authorizations for right of way acquisition began on Feb. 19, 2020. Project costs for utilities and construction were last year estimated at $2.9 million and $25.3 million respectively.
