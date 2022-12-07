Raphael Warnock campaigns in Monroe

Raphael Warnock, shown campaigning in Monroe, won re-election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday against Republican Herschel Walker. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday in a closely fought race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, giving Democrats a slim two-seat majority in the upper house in Washington.  

Warnock was leading Walker 51.1% to 48.8% as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, with 98% of precincts reporting. The Warnock victory in the final contest of the 2022 election cycle gave Democrats 51 seats in the Senate to 49 for Republicans.

