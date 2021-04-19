MONROE, Ga. — Monroe and Walton County fire crews responded late Monday afternoon to a fire at the city’s solid waste transfer station.
The transfer station is at 213 Cherry Hill Road, not far from the interchange of U.S. 78 and East Spring Street.
No nearby structures were thought to be in danger.
