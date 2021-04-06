BETHLEHEM, Ga. — The remains of a missing woman were found under a home just north of the Walton-Barrow line.
Barrow County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to a home at 31 Tanners Bridge Road on Tuesday morning to check out information they thought might lead them to the missing Kim Mason.
Mason had been reported missing from Gwinnett County.
In a news release, Sheriff Jud Smith said information gathered at the scene led investigators to determine there was evidence of a crime, and they obtained a search warrant.
Once inside, investigators found a body buried in the crawlspace of the home and confirmed it was that of Mason.
Investigators arrested Adam Heard and charged with him with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking (motor vehicle), theft by taking and violating his probation.
He was being held at the Barrow County Detention Center, awaiting his first court appearance.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is working with Gwinnett police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
