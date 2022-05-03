The Social Circle City Council agreed to a slight increase in 2022-23 rates for sanitation and recycling services during a regular meeting on April 19.
Social Circle city manager Eric Taylor said the company the city contracts with for trash pickup, Waste Management, has experienced cost increases in fuel and personnel, along with being impacted by inflation.
“The pandemic really hit us hard with a labor shortage, a driver shortage,” said Waste Management owner Steve Edwards.
The city’s current two-year contract with Waste Management ends on Aug. 31. The agreement will automatically renew unless a termination notice is given before June 1.
Taylor said the city has thus far been pleased with the company and doesn’t see the need to go with a different one.
At present, Waste Management provides residential trash pick-up once a week by a rear end load service. Residential recycling is once a week with an 18-gallon bin. The service also includes residential bulk waste – two items – picked up each week. The cost to the customer is currently $16.55 per month.
However, if services were to remain the same, the cost would go up by $8 a month to $24.55 per month, Taylor said during a work session earlier this month.
Taylor recommended dropping the residential bulk waste pickup on Aug. 1. Waste Management would also transition to an automated side load service that would require fewer personnel and cut down on labor costs.
“With bulk waste (pickup) not everybody uses it but everybody pays for it,” Edwards said.
The new option also does away with a franchise fee that was previously given to the city. The city will increase the up-charge for overhead expenses by .85 cents a month to absorb the lost franchise fee to keep revenues level.
The total cost to the city customer will be $19.39 per month, a difference of $2.84 per month.
Councilman Tyson Jackson asked what should city residents do if they want to dispose of bulk waste.
Taylor suggested the city schedule a trash pickup day to accept bulk waste. He added that residents could also dispose of recyclables and large items at Walton County’s recycling center at 2051 Leroy Anderson Road SE in Monroe.
For more information, visit https://www.waltoncountyga.gov/305/Recycling-Centers.
The council also approved a budget amendment to pay for emergency repairs to the city’s sewer system. The repairs would be paid with a $358,150 inter-fund loan from the city’s Gas Enterprise Fund.
Taylor said there were three main issues that needed to be addressed. Individually, each could be “catastrophic” if not resolved quickly, he said.
The three projects needing immediate attention include repairing the influent pump station and the ISO Nova pump station and replacing an aerial sewer line that is in danger of collapsing into a stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.