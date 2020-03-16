Chick-fil-A

People waiting in line Wednesday to get inside the Chick-fil-A in Monroe. 

 Stephen Milligan

It’ll be their pleasure to serve you — but not in the dining room.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A said late Sunday it will close its dining rooms effective Monday. It's an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Late last week, the restaurant began serving all meals in to-go packaging.

The company said it may offers carry-out service in some locations, but in all stores, drive-thru lines will be used.

Chick-fil-A has two locations in Walton County: on Atlanta Highway in Loganville and on Highway 138 Northwest in Monroe.

