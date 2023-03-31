10th District Congressman Mike Collins

Congressman Mike Collins disagrees with the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

 Denise Etheridge/Walton Tribune

Collins condemns Trump indictment

Put Mike Collins in the camp of those who are not happy with Thursday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.