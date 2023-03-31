Collins condemns Trump indictment
Put Mike Collins in the camp of those who are not happy with Thursday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Collins, who represents Walton County in the 10th Congressional District, issues the following statement following news of the indictment on Twitter:
“America should be the last place on Earth allowing political prosecutions, yet here we are. From J6 defendants to our former president, the weaponization of our justice system by the radical left is destroying our country. With this witch hunt, Alvin Bragg is betraying the trust of all Americans while failing to do his job of protecting New Yorkers from violent criminals. This is a disgrace.”
The former president faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case, the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.
Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The indictment has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days. The charges are not publicly known at this time.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election. Grand jury proceedings are secret, but a source familiar with the case told CNN that a witness gave about 30 minutes of testimony before it voted to indict Trump.
Trump is already a declared candidate for the 2024 presidential race and was the first major Republican Party candidate to enter the race. Trump has led in most polls with his closest challenger being Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not officially entered the race.
The decision has sent shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters.
Trump released a statement in response to the indictment claiming it was “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”
Collins has been a long supporter of Trump even though the former president endorsed Vernon Jones in the 2022 GOP primary for the 10th Congressional District. Jones initially entered the GOP primary for governor but moved to the 10th District race at the urging of Trump who wanted David Perdue to challenge incumbent governor Brian Kemp in the primary. Kemp easily defeated Perdue and then won re-election in November.
