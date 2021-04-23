The U.S. has witnessed multiple incidents of alleged police brutality and misconduct. Many people of color say they have been traumatized and do not trust those who have pledged to protect and serve.
Officers claim most in their profession are dedicated, and all are being judged by the misdeeds of a few. In today’s polarized climate, how do police avoid potentially fatal confrontations and establish positive community relations?
Walton County’s law enforcement leaders say the use of deadly force should only be used as a last resort, and community policing should be applied in all non-law enforcement interactions with the public. Extensive training and following proper protocols underscore these goals.
“What that guy did was wrong and he’ll pay for it,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was tried and found guilty in Minneapolis this week for the killing of George Floyd, a Black man. Chapman said pressing the knee into a suspect’s neck is not police protocol. “If you cross that line you’re dealt with. Either administratively or criminally.”
Chapman commented that police are too often depicted in the media for wrongdoing, and that kind of hyper coverage implies all law enforcement officers would behave the same way.
“The Loganville Police Department has for many years designated any choke hold or neck restraint as an inherently dangerous practice,” LPD Assistant Chief Dick Lowry said. “Under our policy and training, the use of any neck restraint is considered an absolute last resort and is designated a use of deadly force, and would be treated as such in all circumstances.”
Lowry said pinning a suspect with an officer’s knee is allowed if the knee is on the back of a combative suspect when handcuffing them.
“However, officers are trained to never place the knee across the neck, and to my knowledge there is no legitimate police training anywhere that would have recommended or taught that practice,” he said.
If a suspect loses consciousness during a restraint then the officer is directed to immediately stop using the restraint, according to Lowry’s police training manual. The officer should then immediately get the suspect medical attention and notify their supervisor, division commander and assistant chief.
Social Circle Police Chief Will Brinkley said every time an officer responds to a call they must assess a situation first. If there is no weapon and the person is not threatening the officer or others, the officer would try to create a dialogue, keep them calm and let them know the officer is there to help.
Being a small department, if the SCPD required additional resources they typically would reach out to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Brinkley said. There is no mental health counselor within the SCPD. However, the SCPD has developed relationships with the school system and hospital, the chief said.
“If we need to reach out for help, for guidance we have those capabilities,” Brinkley said. “Bigger doesn’t always mean better. Better means better.”
Brinkley said his officers have been certified in crisis intervention. Out of 17 SCPD officers, including one civilian office manager, they all have had 7 to 8 hours of de-escalation training.
The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires officers to certify in 20 hours of training each year. Five of the 20 must include: 1 hour in firearms requalification; 1 hour in use of deadly force; 1 hour in de-escalation; and 2 hours in community policing.
The WCSO goes beyond the 20 required hours of training, Chapman said.
Lowry said the LPD exceeds the required 1-hour training in de-escalation.
“In addition to classroom training on de-escalation tactics, we also have a judgmental use of force simulation system that contains hundreds of scenarios that can be tailored to include de-escalation and less lethal use of force options,” he said. “We are in the process of implementing expanded live role player training that will include significant use of de-escalation and less lethal tactics.”
The LPD also set a goal in 2019 to train all of its officers in crisis intervention, but the pandemic canceled many certification classes. Lowry said they hope to get back on track this year.
Community oriented policing is a daily practice, according to Brinkley. He tells his officers that whenever they are in a non-enforcement mode, they should interact in a positive manner with adults and youth in the community.
Loganville police share this philosophy, according to Lowry.
“As Loganville has become more and more diverse over the years, it is no longer just communities of color, but also of varying religious beliefs, cultural differences in our immigrant communities, and sometimes language barriers among other challenges,” Lowry said. “We strive to ensure our officers have the proper training and resources to make them effective and trusted in these communities. In short, we require each and every employee of this agency to treat everyone fairly and in the same manner we would want a member of our own family treated during any interaction with the police.”
Walton’s police agencies hold classes and events to strengthen ties with residents.
LPD has Shop with a Hero and an annual Donut Dash 5k run to support Walton County Special Olympics.
SCPD will hold a Citizen Police Academy from 6-8:30 p.m. beginning April 27 and running for 5 weeks on Tuesdays in the community room at the police department. Visit socialcirclega.gov for more information.
The WCSO has a program where inmates can work in a garden on jail grounds and earn a certificate in horticulture. Food grown in the garden has been distributed to needy residents in the community, Chapman said.
