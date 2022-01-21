Shortly after Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles and City Council members Melanie Long, Branden Whitfield and Anne Huntsinger took their oaths of office on Jan. 13, the full council discussed the city manager’s role regarding downtown development and the council’s process for selecting individuals to serve on the Loganville Development Authority.
The process for selecting residents to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Ethics Committee would likely not change.
Baliles announced the council would hold a planning retreat on Feb. 5 to explore the council’s vision for Loganville, and would focus their discussion on downtown redevelopment.
“Obviously it’s not that easy, or we would already have done it,” the mayor said.
Whitfield asked city attorney Robyn Webb to clarify City Manager Danny Roberts’ role regarding downtown revitalization.
“Is Danny allowed to talk at the retreat if we speak about redevelopment?” the councilman asked.
Webb said Roberts could speak with the council if asked to offer his professional expertise on economic development, but that the city manager could not solicit or pursue developers.
Council members also agreed that citizens wanting to serve on city boards should be selected through a fair process. They determined that residents can submit applications to the city and the council can discuss applicants’ qualifications before making a decision.
The ethics committee’s selection process would not change, and requires nominations from the mayor and council. This particular committee meets rarely such as when a personnel appeal comes before the city.
There are several seats to be filled on the planning commission and the LDA.
Baliles and Whitfield resigned their positions on the development authority as chair and vice chair respectively to run for city office.
Webb said she would prepare an amendment to the ordinance that lays out the selection process for the LDA, and could have it ready for the February council meeting.
In the meantime, the city is currently accepting applications from residents who want to serve on these boards at www.loganville-ga.gov.
The council will also choose a vice mayor at the next regular council meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
In other council business, Roberts informed council members that a film crew would be in the city to work on a movie project. He said to expect some road closures in the near future, when filming is taking place.
The council also approved a consent agenda, that included a sign ordinance amendment and contract approvals for Groovin’ On the Green summer concerts and Independence Day celebration fireworks. Loganville has scheduled its Independence Day celebration for June 25.
The sign ordinance amendment defined what a sign is and made an exception for “signs erected on a temporary basis as part of a motion picture, television, or theater stage set or scenery.”
Also on the consent agenda was a $17,206.57 invoice to the Walton County Board of Elections for last November’s election.
