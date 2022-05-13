Monroe City Manager Logan Propes is wearing yet another “hat” after being named the city’s code enforcement officer on Monday.
The Monroe City Council approved the appointment along with adopting a modified organizational chart for city employees in supervisory roles.
The amended organizational chart relates to city department heads and directors, the assistant city administrator and other supervisory positions, according to city officials.
Council members voted on these personnel-related matters after they reconvened into open session following an executive session on Monday.
City and county governmental bodies are allowed to discuss personnel, litigation and land acquisition in closed session, according to Georgia open meetings laws. However, votes on these issues must be taken in an open meeting.
As part of the motion appointing Propes as head of code enforcement, council members authorized Propes to delegate code enforcement duties to staff “as he deems proper and appropriate.”
The city manager and code enforcement officer must also report back to the mayor and council in three months to update elected officials on the delegation of duties of the city’s code enforcement officer.
“Making Logan (Propes) the code enforcement officer is reflective of our updated organizational chart,” Mayor John Howard said. “We have so many projects going on; our charter gives wide range of duties to the code (enforcement) officer. This will allow us to better serve the public. And, we have to improve code enforcement all over town.”
Marilyn Hall, whose consulting firm was hired to assist Monroe in updating the city’s comprehensive plan, recommended in April that the city take a more systematic approach to code enforcement rather than rely on a complaint-based approach.
Appointing a code enforcement officer is part of taking a systematic approach, the mayor said.
“The intent for code enforcement is to always be systemic; however, through the pandemic, our officers were limited,” Howard said. “As we are expanding that office, we will have a more consistent, equitable approach. This will also take a layer of duties off our experts in plan review and building inspections.”
Hall also recommended that the city create renters rights programs, facilitate the formation of a land trust, diversify Monroe’s types of housing and address substandard housing and poverty.
