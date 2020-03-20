It’s rarely easy to run a restaurant. With the outbreak of coronavirus, it’s quickly becoming downright impossible.
The virus has killed 13 people in Georgia as of Friday, and state and federal governments have urged everyone to stay home as much as possible and avoid social gatherings.
That means almost no one is going out to eat. Keeping the doors open is, and will likely continue to be, a struggle.
“We’re treading water,” Chris Collin, part owner of LR Burger in Monroe, said.
“It’s horrible. This is the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. Sales are down probably 80% right now.”
The burger restaurant closed its dining room on Tuesday and is focusing on to-go orders and delivery on GrubHub. But that’s not making up enough of the dif ference. Collin said he had to lay off 90 workers across the three restaurants he helps manage.
“It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do,” he said. “We laid everyone off in the hopes this lasts two weeks and we could hire everyone back, but I don’t think anyone has anywhere to go. It’s not like they can go out and get a job somewhere else. Nobody’s hiring.”
The staff started a GoFundMe page to help their co-workers in the meantime, but no one knows just how long life will be this way.
“We’re maintaining. We have a goal of keeping our labor at a certain percentage and if we can do that, we can keep LR Burger open and people can come get food here and it will make things easier when we open back up,” Collin said.
“We have a plan to open back to full speed when this blows over, but we have to maintain our numbers right now to be able to execute that. … It kind of depends too, on how long this lasts.”
Newly opened Southwest restaurant Silver Queen on the other side of downtown Monroe is facing similar struggles.
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this in the industry,” part-owner Andrew Williams said.
“I haven’t been in it very long, but the people I’ve talked to who’ve been doing it their whole career, they say this is unprecedented. To go from 60 to 0, it’s tough.”
Silver Queen opened March 2, and Williams said those weeks are what give him hope.
“We had two unbelievable weeks, and we really saw what this thing could be. It gives me so much hope for the future. I’m willing to go through anything to get back to that point.”
For the present, however, Silver Queen is just trying stay afloat.
“Revenue is down big time. … We’re doing enough to keep some people here, but the biggest thing I’m worried about is our front-of-house people who aren’t bringing in any money,” Williams said.
“We’re working on creative ways to continue to support them and figure out what will be best for them long term,” he said.
Like LR Burger, he said Silver Queen is focusing on to-go orders and developing a gift card.
“If they’re willing to, we need people to come eat our food, to come sit on our outdoor patio or get take out and eat it somewhere where they feel safe. … We’re doing everything we can to make sure the people who are working in this restaurant are healthy.”
But probably the only thing that will keep the doors open long term is for things to return to some kind of normalcy.
“As soon as it’s safe, we everyone to come back out and eat and shop,” Collin said.
The city has created a list of modified hours and operations for downtown businesses at monroedowntown.com/downtown