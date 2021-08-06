Silver.
That’s the color of the hardware Javianne Oliver will bring home from Japan after her team came in second in the womens 4x100 relay Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Javianne was the lead-off runner for the U.S. team, exploding off the blocks when the gun sounded to give the team an early edge. She handed off the baton after 100 meters and watched as the team rounded the track to finish with a season-best 41.45 seconds, ahead of the Great Britain team by nearly half a second.
Unfortunately, it was not enough to pass the runners from Jamaica, who won the gold medal with a national record time of 41.02, just two-tenths of a second off from the world record time of 40.82 recorded by the U.S. team at the London Olympics in 2012.
That hardly mattered to the hometown crowd back in Monroe, however, as dozens of friends, family and community members cheered exuberantly for the homegrown Olympian in the council room in the Monroe City Hall.
Chanting “USA!” as Oliver and her teammates draped the American flag across their shoulders in celebration, the community was united behind Oliver, only the second Waltonian to win an Olympics medal after Patricia Roberts won silver in women’s basketball back in 1976 at Montreal.
Oliver’s father, Marvin Oliver, was grinning as he recorded his daughter’s victory lap, happily accepting congratulations, handshakes and backslaps from the assembled crowd as he celebrated the silver medal finish.
“I’m relieved,” Marvin said. “Excited. Emotional. All the things at once. I’ve got chills.”
Marvin said he was confident in Oliver and her teammates’ ability on the track, but got nervous as race time drew near nonetheless.
“I was worried a little bit,” he said. “Both Jamaica and Great Britain are always tops. But I knew we had an opportunity to win it if we could get the baton passed cleanly.”
Unlike the U.S. men two nights ago, the women had no trouble with their baton passes and finished strong for the silver medal.
“I have tears of joy,” Oliver’s mother, Jonnifer Oliver, said. “I’m so proud.”
Both of her parents said they were grateful for the support of the community over the past two weeks, as Oliver competed in both the individual 100-meter semifinals, where she progressed to the second round of heats before finishing fifth and failing to advance to the finals, and Friday’s 4x100 relay final, which earned her Olympic glory.
“I’m so proud of how this brought the community together,” Marvin said. “It means so much.”
Jonnifer agreed.
“Everyone’s been so supportive,” she said. “I want to thank Monroe, G-A, for all that support.”
Mayor John Howard said the city’s cheers for Oliver have been a rallying point.
“In addition to her talent and dedication, Javianne carries herself with an unmatched dignity and grace that should make us all proud,” he said. “We are so proud of her.”
Oliver’s Olympics are over, barring the closing ceremony Sunday night, but she’ll be bringing home that silver medal, a permanent reminder of her permanent place in the history books.
“Wow,” Marvin Oliver said as he took in his daughter’s accomplishment. “That was great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.