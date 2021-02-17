Community leaders are working to get more vaccines delivered to the county and cities, but are finding they must wait on cues from state and federal officials.
Mayor John Howard informed City Council members during a virtual meeting Feb. 9 that he would be on a conference call with other community leaders for a COVID-19 status update the next day. Howard told the Tribune Thursday there was no specific timeline for when more vaccines would be delivered, so local leaders are left to plan until more information is given.
“Right now no one can tell you where things are going or when they’re going to get there,” he said. “I think this (COVID-19 vaccinations) ends up being an annual thing like the flu shot. It would be nice to have something (vaccine center) set up. But the ball is up in the air.”
Howard said a “closed pod” to vaccinate eligible city and county employees has been approved by the state. Once this small-scale system is functioning smoothly, community leaders can replicate the system on a larger scale at a larger venue, according to the mayor.
County Emergency Management Director Carl Morrow said he is waiting to receive a freezer he ordered to store coronavirus vaccines for the closed pod he hopes to have in place by mid-March. Morrow said he could not order the vaccine until he has a storage unit in place. He said he’s also reaching out to the hospital and others to possibly arrange for secondary vaccine storage locations. The EMA director said he must adhere to strict health department guidelines when it comes to the tracking and storage of COVID-19 vaccines.
Howard told The Tribune last week he intended to reach out to the Biden administration for support in setting up a mass vaccination center here. The mayor said local leaders could find an appropriate space for a center, but says providing enough parking might be a challenge.
Howard said local officials continue to work with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“With regard to vaccine availability, supply continues to be the limiting factor right now,” said Sarah Peck, COVID-19 public information officer with the Northeast Health District.
“When vaccine availability improves, DPH will be able to expand vaccination eligibility to more Georgians, and we expect the number of providers to increase - improving access for all.”
Peck said there are currently 15 COVID-19 vaccine providers for Walton County, including several local pharmacies and doctor’s offices as well as the Walton County Health Department. The health department has the capacity to provide 500 vaccines per week, she said.
