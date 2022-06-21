The 2022 Walton County 4-H Shotgun Team recently completed their 4-H shooting season, with one team winning a championship and other teams placing strong in several rankings.
The Senior 4-H Modified Trap Team won the Championship. First place team members include Avery Head, Matthew Luhrs, Michael McIntosh, Jackson Mooney and Sawyer Standard.
Congratulations were extended to Avery Head who finished second highest individual for the match. Other senior shooters were Atticus Davis, Cody Mitchell, and Evan Newson.
The shotgun team was able to finish third in the 4-H State’s Sporting Clays, Trap, and Sheet Match held at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.
Junior Shotgun Team member Dakota Stephens placed second in the Sporting Clays discipline and fifth overall individual for the match.
Another junior 4-H’er shooting in Savannah at the state match was Tate Jones.
On the Senior Shotgun Team, Michael McIntosh placed second highest individual in the Overall Match.
The Walton County Senior Team of Avery Head, Michael McIntosh, Slade Miller, and Aiden Price finished in third place for the match.
At the state 4-H match for Modified Trap held recently at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center the Junior Team finished in third place.
Members of the Junior Team included Noah Camp, Philip King, Tate Jones, Dakota Stephens and Jack Stokowski.
Also shooting in the Junior Division was Conner Mitchell.
The Walton County 4-H Shotgun Club is coached by Jesse and Ashley Weaver. Coaches, 4-H supporters and parents of team members expressed their pride over the teams’ accomplishments.
If interested in learning more about 4-H Shooting Sports ,contact the 4-H office at 770-267-1324 or email Michael Davis at mdavis22@uga.edu for more information.
