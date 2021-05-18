Making a Splash

Kids can cool off and have buckets of wet summer fun at the new Splash Pad on Heritage Parkway in the Town of Between. The park is across the road from the Department of Driver Services office and Walton County Fire Rescue Station off Highway 78.
Leaders from Walton County, the Town of Between and City of Social Circle were present to dedicate the Splash Pad with a ribbon cutting and cookout Friday. The Splash Pad is accessible to people with disabilities, with a concession building, restrooms and ample parking.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, closed on Monday except for Memorial Day. User fees are $3 per day per person for Walton County residents and $4 per day for nonresidents. A parent pass is $100 for a full year and includes admission for one adult and one child. A family pass is $200 for a full year, and includes admission for a full household.
A caretaker pass is free and includes admission for one caretaker and disabled individuals under their care. This applies to Walton County residents only.
Children younger than age 2 are admitted free. Kids younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
The park can also be rented for birthday parties and other celebrations from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Rates are $200 per event for county residents for Tuesday through Thursday and $300 for nonresidents. The Friday through Sunday resident rental fee is $250 per event, $375 for nonresidents. All rentals include a $150 cleanup deposit.
The splash pad is just the first phase of the park. The county intends to install four pickleball courts in the near future, said Jody Johnson, director of Walton County Parks and Recreation. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, according to usapickleball.org. The game is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, according to the website.
Johnson said there are also plans for an 18-hole Frisbee golf course in the woods, a cross country-type trail and a dog park.
Johnson said the splash pad’s completion date was somewhat delayed due to the pandemic, as it was initially set to open in July 2020. He said from the groundbreaking to the ribbon cutting, the project took about 16 months.
Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson thanked staff and others for their hard work on the project, and he credited his predecessor, Kevin Little, for setting the project in motion.
“I think it’s a great asset to our community and our children,” Thompson said.
County Commissioner Bo Warren remarked that the location in Between is central enough to serve all residents of Walton County.
Family members of the late County Commissioner Clinton Ayers participated in the dedication. Ayers was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2002 and served until his death at age 57. He was a U.S. Army and Army Reserve veteran and Baptist deacon.
Rebecca Ayers cut the ribbon. Sisters Kaylie, 10, Lanie, 7, and Macie, 3, ceremoniously turned on the splash pad water. The sisters are the daughters of Josh and Sarah Ayers of Bethlehem.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 770-267-1483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.