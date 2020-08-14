With the future of the college football season still uncertain, Walton County’s state legislators all pushed for the season to go forward.
Sen. Burt Jones, who represents Social Circle, spoke at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s legislative update Wednesday on the topic. The former University of Georgia football player, who was on the same squad as Coach Kirby Smart, said it was not an easy decision, but he felt moving forward with the season was the right thing to do.
“It’s been a moving target,” Jones said on the season prospects due to COVID-19. “I’m hoping the SEC will start the season and move forward. These young athletes are in the safest possible environment they could possibly be in. I think we’ll play the season. Not only does the state need it, I think the country needs it.”
Sen. Bill Cowsert also addressed the issue.
“I get asked about this a lot,” Cowsert said. “People know I’m from Athens so they think I must know exactly what’s being decided on football. Well, I don’t know what they’ll do, but I’m with Burt, I think they should play.”
Rep. Bruce Williamson, of Monroe, agreed.
“There’s a lot to be decided on how to play the game safely,” Williamson said. “Obviously we shouldn’t crowd 30-40,000 people into a stadium to watch it. But I think they can play the game and they should play it.”
Rep. Tom Kirby, of Loganville, agreed, complaining only of the schedule of his alma mater, Kentucky, including Alabama this year.
