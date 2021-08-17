Outspoken Loganville citizen Melanie Long announced last week she is running for a seat on the Loganville City Council.
Long has lived in Loganville for 40 years and opened her business, Lock, Stock & Barrel Locksmith Service, in 1991. She regularly attends City Council meetings, previously served on the Loganville Downtown Authority and recently spearheaded a fundraising effort that resulted in the purchase of a refrigerator filled with food for the Loganville Police Department’s break room.
“My commitment is to the citizens of Loganville,” Long said on her Facebook campaign page. “We have witnessed enough politicians pushing their agenda. My mission is to always have ‘faith in the people, not politicians.’ While my communication style is known for being unconventional, my commitment for transparency is unwavering.”
Long is known for asking the city’s elected officials a lot of questions, particularly in regards to economic development and planned growth.
She said she would consider proposals for development on a case-by-case basis. Long noted one of the city’s major challenges is traffic congestion, due to U.S. 78 and state routes 81 and 20 dissecting Loganville. She is not confident the state will make road improvements any time soon. The Georgia Department of Transportation does not have major plans for the three state roads for at least a decade, she said.
Long was among a large group of residents that voiced opposition to a proposed downtown redevelopment project that initially included plans for 800 apartments.
The council nixed plans for developer Connolly Investments and Co. to move ahead on the $180 million project in March 2020. In addition to apartments, Connolly planned to expand public parks and create new retail spaces.
Long said she is open to “organic growth,” and envisions a downtown filled with boutique shops and eateries.
“As we make strides to revitalize, I would encourage a partnership between the city and potential small business owners that desire to bring their business concepts to downtown,” Long said in a social media post.
Long said the city excels in putting on events at its town green, and would like to see more green space set aside for dog parks, pocket parks and other public uses.
The candidate also does not believe a new library should be built in downtown Loganville.
“I don’t feel in today’s environment that many people use a library,” Long said.
Azalea Regional Library System director Stacy Brown had approached the city council in April requesting support to build a larger library in a location that is better secured from heavy road traffic. The O’Kelly Memorial Library currently sits on property owned by the city.
Long said in her opinion, Brown’s vision for a new library sounded more like expressing the need for a community center. She said if a new library is needed “down the road,” it could be positioned on existing City Hall property.
Long maintains that space in the current City Hall — which is housed in a former elementary school — is underutilized.
“They (municipal government) only occupy about one-fourth to one-fifth of the building,” she said.
Long said she decided to run for office after applying to serve on numerous city committees over the years and never being selected.
