MONROE, Ga. — Many governments are tightening their belts for the coming year, but Walton County expects to see revenue growth in fiscal 2021.
A budget draft presented Tuesday night to the Board of Commissioners calls for $57.6 million in spending. That’s based on an expected 6% increase in revenue, the majority of which would come from an anticipated increase in the county’s tax digest.
The tax digest is the total value of assessed property.
The budget assumes property tax rates remain 10.905 mills across the county and 1.335 mills in the Fire District. That’s the unincorporated part of the county, plus Between, Good Hope, Jersey and Walnut Grove.
Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle add their own tax rates, as do the school districts.
A sheet of budget highlights presented by the county’s new chief financial officer, Milton Cronheim, showed the budget includes no increases in salaries. But, there is $82,645 set aside for promotions and about $1.37 million set aside for new positions — mostly in public safety including patrol positions in the Sheriff’s Office and slots at Walton EMS and Walton County Fire Rescue.
About $1.5 million from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will fund capital equipment and vehicle purchases.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 21. Commissioners hope to have it back at the Historic Walton County Courthouse with social distancing guidelines in place.
The budget will be the last in the tenure of longtime Chairman Kevin Little, who chose not to run for reelection. Only one candidate qualified, Republican David Thompson, who has pledged to take a hard line on tax increases and spending.