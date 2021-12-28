Monroe wants residents to participate in drafting a blueprint for how they want their city to grow over the next 20 years.
Marilyn Hall, with Hall Consulting in Watkinsville, briefed the Monroe City Council and citizens on the comprehensive planning process Dec. 14 during a public hearing. Hall previewed the comp plan a week earlier, during a council work session.
Hall described the comp plan as a guide for the city to follow in managing future growth. Elements of the plan include population; economic development; natural and cultural resources; and housing and neighborhood development.
The state requires county and municipal governments to update comprehensive plans every five years. The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission facilitated the city’s comp plan in 2017.
Hall said a comp plan sets the basis for future zoning and capital facilities decisions. Cities that submit comp plans to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for approval may be eligible to apply for a Community Development Block Grant, she said. CDBG funding can be used toward improvement projects like water and sewer upgrades. In addition, the process will help in developing a land use map for the city.
Walton County will also undergo the comprehensive planning process.
“The city is doing its own plan because the county plan doesn’t adequately address the city’s needs,” Hall said.
Hall outlined how her firm and the city would conduct community engagement and outreach, in order to gather community input.
She said information and surveys would be posted online at Monroe-compplan.com. Citizens will be able to access surveys and information per QR codes, too. Comment forms and flyers will be distributed. Community leaders, including faith leaders and others, will be invited to join a steering committee or be interviewed on what they believe Monroe citizens want and need, and how that can be achieved.
“Please engage and let us know your opinion,” city administrator Logan Propes said. “Facebook comments do not count.”
Hall laid out a timeline for the comprehensive planning process. The public hearing was the official kickoff, she said. A steering committee was scheduled to meet, and a public visioning workshop is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at The Factory at Walton Mill. Several more workshops and steering committee meetings will be announced in the coming weeks.
The last public hearing on the comp plan will be held at the council’s April 12, 2022, regular meeting, and the plan should be ready for adoption by June 14, 2022, according to Hall.
