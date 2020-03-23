MONROE, Ga. — Walton County stands alone among its neighbors, as no residents here have tested positive for the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.
That’s according to the noon Monday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. A positive test of a Morgan County resident means all six surrounding counties have seen the COVID-19 outbreak — and in the case of Gwinnett County, 34 cases.
DPH said 772 people in the state have been confirmed to have the virus. That’s a significant uptick from the 620 cases at 7 p.m. Sunday, the last state report.
The state said that’s in part a reflection on an improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories, which often have sparse patient data.
DPH is working to complete the records.
The state reports 1,245 tests at its labs, with 13% testing positive. At commercial labs, 608 people (15.9%) out of 3,824 have returned positive for COVID-19.
Although Walton County has no residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an employee of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe tested positive for it. The plant has been closed for cleaning.
Newton and Rockdale counties have four cases each, Oconee three and Barrow and Morgan one apiece.