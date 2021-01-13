Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians for patience as state officials push to distribute around 11,500 doses per day of the slow-arriving COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, nursing homes and people aged 65 and older in some parts of the state.
At a news conference Friday, Kemp said Georgia’s vaccine distribution program is “making steady progress” but is still constrained by the limited number of doses the state has received so far. He expects distribution “will be ramped up” in the coming weeks.
“I’m pleased with how hard everybody’s working, but I’m not happy with where we are,” Kemp said. “We’ve got to keep moving the needle. We’re working on that every single day.”
The governor said local health departments have been swamped with requests to book appointments after he and Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey broadened which Georgians can receive the vaccine to people 65-years of age and older, police and firefighters.
