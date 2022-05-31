There remains some unfinished business in the 2022 primary election.
Walton County voters will be able to return to the polls this month to decide various runoffs.
The most notable runoffs for Walton County voters will be the ones for the 10th Congressional District. Mike Collins and Vernon Jones will face off in the Republican runoff while Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Fore will battle for the Democratic nomination.
The overall makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican so the winner of the Collins-Jones runoff will be heavily favored to take the seat in November.
The 10th Congressional District became open when incumbent Jody Hice decided to run for Secretary of State. Hice lost in that primary on May 24 and will leave office at the end of the year.
Collins finished first in Walton County in the May 24 vote with 4.328 votes to 3,633 for Jones.
Green was first in the Democratic race in Walton with 1,051. Fore was actually third finishing behind Loganville’s Femi Oduwole.
The runoff is set for Tuesday, June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Advance voting for the runoff election begins June 13 and continues through June 17. There will be several statewide Democratic runoff. Those will include: •Lieutenant governor: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey
•Secretary of state: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler
•Insurance commissioner: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker
•Labor commissioner: William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn
There was the possibility of a runoff in the Republican race for Lt. Governor. Burt Jones was just above the 50% mark and has declared victory in the race.
Second-place finisher Butch Miller conceded on Friday after 100% of the totals were tabulated.
In the runoff, you must vote in the same party primary as May 24. If you did not vote at all for the May 24 primary, you can vote in either party runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.