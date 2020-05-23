Incumbent Kirklyn Dixon and challenger Jim Robertson each spoke out last week about their qualifications for the District 6 seat on the Walton County Board of Commissioners during a virtual debate hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.
Robertson works in construction but previously has county experience from working with both the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Parks and Recreation.
“I am a true Republican,” Robertson said. “I want to serve this community.”
Robertson said he wanted to see the budget shrink for the county and money return to the taxpayers.
“I believe the budget needs to be lower,” Robertson said. “We need to cut costs.”
What money the county does spend, Robertson added, should be on major infrastructure projects to benefit everyone.
“We need to improve our roads,” he said. “We need to make sure everyone’s voices are heard to meet their needs.
Dixon has been on the board for more than a decade and said he feels he can serve the community well by continuing to respond to their voices.
“It’s about being a servant,” Dixon said. “You have to listen to the constituents and make the right decisions by balancing the needs of District 6 and the needs of the whole county.”
By listening to the community, local business owner Dixon said more can be done in regards to managing the budget and making good decisions with funds.
“We must be good stewards of taxpayer money,” Dixon said.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Lidia Garrett in the Nov. 3 general election. Garrett, the 2016 Democratic nominee, is unopposed in the primaries.
The primary is June 9, though early voting has already begun and mail-in ballots are being accepted until then.