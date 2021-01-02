LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Walton County Fire Rescue had to remove a driver stuck in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Bay Creek Church Road.
One person was critically hurt, Assistant Chief Craig League said. Three other people had minor to moderate injuries.
All the patients were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash, and Bay Creek Church Road was expected to be closed for several hours Saturday night as accident reconstruction teams investigated.
