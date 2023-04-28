The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, and Grow Act.
Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who represents Walton County, voted in favor of the bill. He issued this statement after passage of the bill: “Once again, House Republicans have delivered on a promise we made to America by passing the Limit, Save, and Grow Act.
"For the last two years, Democrats and the Biden administration have spent with reckless abandon. This bill will reinstate fiscal responsibility and save American taxpayers $4.8 billion over the next 10 years. Not only does the legislation drastically reduce spending, but it also reins in federal bureaucrats, makes necessary reforms to welfare programs, and sets the country back on a path to economic and fiscal prosperity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.