Congressman Mike Collins

Mike Collins, who represents Walton County in the 10th Congressional District, votes to help curb out of control spending. Chris Bridges photo | The Walton Tribune

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, and Grow Act.

Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who represents Walton County, voted in favor of the bill. He issued this statement after passage of the bill: “Once again, House Republicans have delivered on a promise we made to America by passing the Limit, Save, and Grow Act.

