OXFORD, Ga. — Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. will deliver the address as Oxford College of Emory University holds its 175th commencement exercises.
Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. May 9 on the quad of the historic college in Newton County.
“Judge Johnson is not only a distinguisted jurist. He is an alumnus of Oxford College, and we take great pride in his many accomplishments in the legal field and decades of service to this institution as well as the local community,” Doug Hicks, dean of Oxford College and the William R. Kenan professor of religion, said.
“He will be an inspiring and compelling speaker for our graduates and our guests.”
Johnson graduated from Oxford College and the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and earned his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Georgia School of Law. After 20 years in private practice, he has served as a Superior Court judge in Newton and Walton counties for nearly 18 years.
During his tenure, Johnson has launched accountability courts for veterans and for parents who are behind in child support payments.
The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce presented him its prestigious R.O. Arnold Award in 2016. In 2016 he was elected president of the Council of Superior Court Judges, the first African American elected to lead the statewide group.
Since 1992, he has served as a member of the Oxford College Board of Counselors.