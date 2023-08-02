Josh Daher

A memorial service for former GWA standout athlete Josh Daher will be at the school on Aug. 19.

A memorial service for Josh Daher will be Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at George Walton Academy.

His recent death at age 39 stunned family members and friends. He and his wife, Megan, had four children.

