Monroe is set to turn 200 this year and a branding initiative is in motion to tout the city’s unique identity. Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate by responding to an online survey at www.
brandmonroe.com now through March 31.
“We are excited to hear from the community and partner with Carl Vinson Institute of Government for this initiative,” said Monroe Economic Development Director Sadie Krawczyk. “Capturing the story of Monroe is a special way to celebrate our 200 years as a city as well as look ahead to the future.”
“Community branding is much more than a logo — it’s figuring out what that story is and how to tell it, developing consistent and targeted messaging based on market research, and demographic data, and creating a unified and recognizable ‘look,’” said Kaitlin Messich, with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. “Public input is a crucial step in creating a brand message. Most of the design inspiration also comes directly from ideas and stories that are shared through public input.”
Monroe is experiencing growth, according to Messich, and therefore newcomers and visitors are finding out what the city can offer them.
“Having a brand that accurately represents your culture and highlights your competitive strengths can impact everything? from community pride, to marketing, promotion, and economic development,” she said. “The new Monroe brand will enhance business recruitment efforts and help attract new visitors and residents.”
Messich commented that Monroe currently has a strong identity and “sense of place.” Branding will promote the city in “a strategic and inclusive way,” she said.
The branding initiative involves three phases: public input, design and brand launch.
“The Carl Vinson Institute of Government’s branding process functions differently than that of most consulting firms,” Messich said. “Our three-step process relies heavily on the public’s feedback because we believe that community brands belong to the people. We want everyone, kids too, to take the survey.”
The survey will help Carl Vinson learn the public’s perceptions of Monroe and what residents love about the city, she said. This knowledge will help them target the markets branding would attract.
“The process will also reveal the main selling points for the city,” Messich said. “We often find that people from all backgrounds, races, ages—and whether they have lived here all their lives or they are new—have a shared place identity, and this can be very unifying.”
The branding initiative began on Feb. 22 and should be completed by Nov. 30, Monroe’s Bicentennial, according to Messich.
The city and Carl Vinson are relying on the Monroe Branding Steering Committee to guide the branding process. The committee is made up of residents who reflect the city’s diversity, according to Messich.
“The Institute of Government design team will create design concepts based on answers from public input that capture the innate sense of place and the ‘personality’ of Monroe,” she said. “Several options will be presented to the Monroe Branding Steering Committee, and they will choose the option that best resonates with the community. The design team will then refine the logo designs and show a variety of creative applications in the official Monroe Brand Lookbook, a magazine-style report that will be made available in both print and digital format in early December.”
When it is time to launch the brand, the city and other local partners will participate in the reveal, Messich said.
Carl Vinson has provided branding services to Georgia communities for more than two years. The Institute has done branding work for the city/county communities of Blairsville-Union and Hawkinsville-Pulaski and Washington County and its eight communities: Davisboro, Deepstep, Harrison, Oconee, Riddleville, Sandersville, Tennille and Warthen, along with several communities in Tennessee. “The Institute is currently working in Colquitt County and will begin another community branding project in Vidalia later this year,” Messich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.