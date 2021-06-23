COVINGTON, Ga. — A shooting Tuesday night at a residence located off Georgia 162 resulted in a Newton County sheriff’s deputy wounded and the suspect dead.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett said deputies were initially called to the home in relation to a wanted person case. She said when deputies arrived at 5:44 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside the house.
After deputies were able to get the suspect out of the home, Jett said that’s when shots were exchanged.
“Our officer was wounded, and the suspect was pronounced deceased by the coroner,” Jett said.
Jett said the deputy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of the deputy’s wound(s) was not released. The deputy’s identity was not disclosed.
Jett also chose not to disclose the suspect’s identity; however, she said the suspect was a local resident and had multiple charges against him. Jett did not specify what the charges were.
“It is a tragic incident,” Jett said. “He was a resident of this community, so our hearts do go out to his family, regardless of the situation.
“And on behalf of Sheriff Ezell Brown, we do want to extend our hearts to the officer who is at the hospital right now and wish him a speedy recovery,” she added.
Jett said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified of the officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.