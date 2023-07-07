Imani Fantroyal, 29, of Loganville, has been charged with insurance fraud, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Thursday.
According to a press release from the office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, in April and August of 2021, Fantroyal allegedly submitted claims to her insurance company for food spoilages that had resulted from a power outage.
She also claimed that the power outage in August damaged several electronics beyond repair and was subsequently issued payments totaling more than $1,300 by her insurance company for these claims.
“Upon investigation, the power provider for Ms. Fantroyal’s residence noted no power irregularities at the time or date of loss,” King said in the press release. “The pictures submitted as evidence were taken outside of the dates of loss, and Ms. Fantroyal later admitted to using pictures from other residences as evidence in her claims.”
Charges were filed against Fantroyal on June 30 and she is still wanted at this time.
