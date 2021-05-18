Rep. Jody Hice faces a colleague’s call for censure after remarks that downplayed the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
The Georgia Republican said “(then-President Donald) Trump supporters … lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others” during a House Oversight Committee on the siege.
A “Stop the Steal” rally spread to the Capitol as members of Congress, in a joint session, tallied Electoral College votes from the November general election that ultimately led to Democrat Joe Biden defeating Trump.
Hice has cast doubt on the results and voting process, particularly in Georgia where Biden narrowly defeated Trump, becoming the first Democrat to win in the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Athens, said calling the attack an “insurrection” is a “bold-faced lie.” He said the people who breached the Capitol did so in an “orderly fashion” similar to a “normal tourist visit” — a visit that included a man putting his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and another taking a lectern.
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has begun circulating a petition among House members calling for the censure of Hice, Clyde and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who said the shooting death of protester Ashli Babbitt by Capitol Police as she tried to breach the chamber an “execution.”
According to a letter obtained by Fox News, Cicilline’s letter is asking for cosponsors of a resolution to censure Clyde, Gosar and Hice.
Hice has represented Walton County in Congress since 2015. He will not seek a fifth term next year, but instead is running in the Republican primary to be Georgia’s next secretary of state.
Hice’s office declined to comment.
