The Social Circle City Council discussed a draft park use policy for the city’s parks during a work session Thursday. Council members had initially reviewed a policy that was focused on Friendship Park, but decided to extend the proposed policy to all the city’s parks.
“A lot of this would fit our other parks, except for parking,” Councilman Steve Shelton said. “Our other parks (other than Friendship Park) have parking. You don’t need separate rules for all of them.”
Earlier this fall, the council had directed Downtown Director Amber McKibben to research park rental fees and rental policies in nearby cities, such as Loganville, Walnut Grove, Monroe, Covington and Oxford. After lengthy discussion, council members agreed the city of Madison’s park policy most closely aligned with what they envisioned for Social Circle’s park system.
City staff’s effort to formulate a park policy is a marked reversal of the council’s previous directive. Council members voted in May to cancel city park rentals and allow citizens to use Social Circle’s parks on a first come, first serve basis.
The draft park policy lays out fees for security deposits and rental rates, rules on alcohol sales and calendar blackout dates due to Main Street special events and holidays.
The city ordinance on alcohol served during downtown events calls for beverages to be served in a clear plastic cup no more than 16 ounces. Alcohol in cans and bottles are prohibited.
Council members discussed park hours, with one suggestion being to have parks open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April through September, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. October through March.
City Manager Eric Taylor recommended more general hours, in case a group needed to set up an event prior to 8 a.m., or an evening event that would go past 4 p.m.
Council will revisit the revised draft policy at a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Social Circle Theater.
The council also discussed a resolution to amend the Service Delivery Strategy at Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North. This would allow the Joint Development Authority to select now and in the future services to include EMS, code enforcement, building inspections, economic development, police and fire protection, planning and zoning, natural gas, wastewater collection and treatment, and water supply and distribution.
In addition, council members will likely vote on an ordinance to control grass clippings and leaves in the street at the next regular meeting.
Yard debris blown onto city streets can be a safety hazard for drivers, Taylor said. City leaders also said yard debris that is not properly bagged and placed on roadsides can clog storm drains, which in turn can flood city streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.