BUFORD, Ga. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who started a fire in a store at the Mall of Georgia on Tuesday.
The mall was evacuated after a fire broke out at Rue 21.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded a caller to 911 reported seeing flames near the back of the store with shoppers trying to put the fire out with fire extinguisher.
Upon arrival, firefighters found an active alarm and the mall being evacuated. Firefighters searched the area and found a clothing rack on fire and smoke filling the main mall corridor. The first responders put the fire out quickly with two pressurized water extinguishers.
The fire did not extend beyond where it started.
Firefighters used an electric fan to remove smoke from the store. One mall security guard was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigators Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.
Georgia Arson Control Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for arson.
